DOVER, Del - The Armed Services Whole Blood Processing Laboratory-East (ASWBPL-East) facility has begun construction and will soon come to the Dover Air Force Base.
As a part of President Biden’s 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, the new facility secured $30 million in congressional spending for construction, stated the office of Senator Coons. The new facility will advance Dover Air Base’s role as a key military installation.
According to Senator Coon's office, the new facility will provide blood and blood products to service members, military family members, veterans, and civilians in areas affected by natural or manmade disasters.