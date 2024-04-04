SNOW HILL, Md - This afternoon, the Worcester County Commissioners will pick up its consideration of building a new Buckingham Elementary School (BES) in Berlin. In October, 2023 the Commissioners voted to pause this project.
One of the reasons given was that state of Maryland would not provide enough funds for construction. According to Worcester County officials, the State provides a 50/50 match for school construction based on certain factors, including square footage, classroom sizes, number of students, site conditions, and overall square footage. Proposed plans for a new 102,968-gross-square-foot BES exceeded the State formula maximum of 65,218 square feet.
According to U.S. News and World Report, Buckingham ranks 205 out of 844 schools in Maryland with a student to teacher ratio of 11:1.