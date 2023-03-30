New Building Concerns in Berlin's Historic District

BERLIN, Md. - One architect is trying to bring a new multipurpose building to the historic district but first he has to get approval from the Historic District Commission.
Jonathan Selway is the architect behind the Gay Street Development Project and he knows that this project is unique, "There hasn't been a lot of new buildings over the last 20 years, I think for everyone this project somewhat sets a precedent for future projects," Selway said.
The first time he presented his project ideas, the commission said the designs didn't quite fit the style of Berlin's architecture.
The Historic Commission Chair Nornie Bunting said, "He wants this project to keep the historic integrity of Berlin, while showing the architects modern flair," Bunting said.
Some business owners near the project site like Brett Hines said, "It's just going to give people visiting Berlin another place to stroll when they come see our main street attractions," Hines said.
Although some like Sound Storm Records owner, Brandon Zlatniski wants to make sure what makes Berlin special will stay.
"We want to keep that small town atmosphere here," Zlatniski said. "We don't want to be where it's like you know, 10 years from now Berlin looks like Baltimore," he said.
The next Historic Commission meeting will be on April 5. Selway will bring the new project renderings to the table for review.