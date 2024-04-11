REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The preliminary review of the site plan for properties at 413, 415 and 417 Rehoboth Ave. is set for Thursday.
Over a year ago, Clear Space Theatre Company sold a vacant lot there, originally meant for a new theater. The new owner shared a new vision at a city planning commission meeting last November. The proposal includes three buildings, each with stores on the ground level and apartments above.
