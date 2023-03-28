New Bulkheads Coming to Canal Street in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City is replacing the bulkheads on Canal Street. But first they need to find someone to do the construction.
The current bulkheads are made of wood and are showing signs of being worn down after many years of use. The new bulkheads will be made of vinyl, which is a stronger material and should have a shelf life of at least 50 years.
The City Engineer in Ocean City, Paul Mauser said wood isn't feasible anymore, "The use of wood as a bulkhead has been faded out just because of stricter environmental criteria, so they're really not recommended at all," Mauser said.
The project will be paid for by the town budget and is estimated to cost under $100,000.
There is another component of this project involving a major water pipe that sits close to the bulkheads. The town has to make sure during the construction they do not hit that pipe or it could be costly, six figures worth.
But some locals like Steven Robertson who lives on the street of the canal and has paid for his properties bulkheads has one big issue.
"Now here comes the city saying they're gonna put vinyl in now. all right, but they're gonna use my tax money to do that? " Robertson said.
"So I'm paying twice for bulkheads, why? What advantage is that to me?", he said.
The town will open construction bids on May 2 and hope to pick a builder by June or July.