DOVER, Del. - A multimedia campaign to warn young people of the dangers of fentanyl was announced Tuesday by the Delaware Division of Public Health. It highlights the risk of experimental drug use and the evolving drug market.
This campaign is targeting people between the ages of 14-25 with the goal of empowering them to have control over their decisions by reducing gaps in knowledge around fentanyl. The Division said national research shows that many substance users don't think they are at risk for a drug overdose.
According to the Division of Public Health, drug traffickers mix fentanyl with other drugs like heroin and cocaine in both powder and pill form to drive addiction and attract repeat customers. Counterfeit prescription drugs sold on the street or through social media as Adderall or Xanax can also be laced with fentanyl. This new awareness campaign utilizes social media to reach and educate youth on the presence of fentanyl in many different drugs.
The Division said that fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat facing America. Data from the CDC estimates that there were over 100,000 provisional drug overdoses in the U.S. in 2021, which is a 15% increase from 2020. Delaware, specifically, saw a 14% increase between these years and in 2021, fentanyl was listed as the main cause of death in over 80% of Delaware overdose deaths.
If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction in Delaware, call the DHSS 24/7 Crisis Hotline to be connected to treatment and recovery options. In New Castle County, call 1-800-652-2929. Or in Kent and Sussex counties, call 1-800-345-6785.