DELAWARE - Delaware’s Department of Human Resources announced on Wednesday a new program that aims to create career opportunities for military spouses.
The Military Spouse Transition Network (MSTN) project is a partnership between the State of Delaware and the National Association of State Personnel Executives.
The program is designed to assist all recognized military spouses employed by state government agencies in National Association of State Personnel Executives member states. Delaware’s Department of Human Resources says it is taking the program a step further by extending an invitation to assist with career placement to all military spouses and their dependents who are relocating to the state.
When a military member receives a Permanent Change of Station notice, military spouses are encouraged to contact the designated Military Spouse Transition Network liaison in their home state to be connected with the appropriate personnel in the state they are moving to.