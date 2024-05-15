REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Taylor Tedder began his first day as the new city manager of Rehoboth Beach today, marking the end of a six-month nationwide search for the position.
Tedder, who was hired by the city on April 8, previously served as the city manager in Boulder City, Nevada. CoastTV caught up with Tedder to discuss his thoughts on starting his new role.
"I'm really excited to be here because I believe I'll be able to help create efficiencies and make sure everything is running smoothly here in Rehoboth Beach," Tedder said. "I'm really looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work."
Rehoboth Beach Commissioners announced Tedder's appointment following an extensive search. In an official statement, Mayor Stan Mills expressed confidence in Tedder's abilities, stating, "Taylour is extremely qualified. His experience and skills align well with the challenges and opportunities that exist in Rehoboth Beach."
Mayor Mills added, "He is fiscally savvy, experienced in the day-to-day operations of a destination community, enthusiastic and energetic, and a fantastic communicator."
In Boulder City, Tedder oversaw a $198 million budget and 212 full-time staff. His achievements include enhancing community engagement, strategic planning, and securing awards for the fire department and finance operations. Tedder holds credentials from ICMA and is a Certified Economic Developer. He previously served as assistant city manager in Leavenworth, Kansas, and worked in Derby, Kansas.
The appointment of Tedder, which was confirmed by the Rehoboth Beach City Commissioners on May 6, has been met with some public opposition. Local resident Bill Broydrick raised concerns about Tedder's qualifications meeting the city charter's requirements. "The matter is the current charter requires in statute in the charter, that the city manager be a professional engineer or have four years of service as a city manager," Broydrick told commissioners. "That is not true of the person that you have unanimously voted to hire."
Cynthia Broydrick also criticized the city's management and a proposed mortgage relief program, saying, "The missteps in the management of this facility and of the whole city. It's time to take a deep breath. The uproar is about your mortgage relief program that you're trying to install here."
Mayor Mills stood by Tedder's hiring, noting that Tedder's salary was $90,000 more than his predecessor's because they could not find anyone else willing to take the job. Despite the controversies, some residents remain optimistic about Tedder's potential to positively impact the community, though they acknowledge that mistakes were made in the hiring process.