REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Architects are completing construction drawings and bid documents for the new Rehoboth Beach Patrol headquarters and public comfort station. The building is expected to be constructed over the next two off-seasons.
The design team from Davis, Bowen & Friedel has designed the building to provide for a state-of-the-art beach patrol facility with sweeping sightlines, quick response and functionality, a gateway between the boardwalk and Baltimore Avenue, flexibility for after-hours and non-seasonal use, and for the comfort station to be usable year-round and easily navigable from the boardwalk.
The two-story, 5,500-square foot building will be fully accessible with public facilities on the first level and beach patrol on the second. The entire exterior of the building will be pre-finished fiber cement siding, according to the city, and all materials were selected with lifespan, durability, and maintenance in mind.
While the building is not being designed to meet Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design standards, or green building certification, the city says different environmentally friendly strategies are being incorporated, including in building materials and systems selection.
The city plans to issue a request for proposals for construction of the facility in June, with building expected to take place in phases beginning this September.