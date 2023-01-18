New Contract for Ocean City Firefighters

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Signed, sealed, delivered.
Ryan Whittington, the Department Engagement Officer for the Ocean City Fire Department said, "We were able to come to a unanimous agreement."
Ocean City has come to terms with the towns fire department to renew their contract and the good news is that it's at no additional cost to the taxpayer.
Ocean City, City Manager Terry McGean spoke on where the money for the fire department's new salaries is coming from, "There's all sorts of revenues that go into that fund and we believe, you know, currently, that those revenues will cover the costs for fire fighters."
Firefighters and paramedics will see a 2% increase in cost of living adjustments and also a 5% step in pay for each year they've worked. But with the negotiations for the new contract, the way the contract came about was the biggest thing that stuck out to Whittington.
It was negotiated between himself as the International Association of Fire Fighters President and the City Manager Terry McGean, Whittington spoke on the collaboration, "Our membership voted, and for the first time we all collectively said this is a deal for us to take to better the wages the benefits and health and safety of our members."
With both parties satisfied the town and the fire department can get back to the business of keeping people safe. McGean said, It's very important that you know, when you're when you're sick and you need emergency medical care, you want the best people come to treat you. You want people whose morale is high coming to treat you. These people are our frontline and I think it's very important that they feel appreciated and also that we have the best people that we can get."
Typically the city and the fire department would be up for contract negotiations in 2024. But due to the contract signed at last night's council meeting, the next renegotiation will not be until 2027.