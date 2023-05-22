New Convenience Fees for Lewes Goods and Services

LEWES, Del. - The City of Lewes recently started a convenience fee for many of the City's goods and services when you pay electronically.
Things like property taxes, bonfire permits, business licenses, and more will all be given an additional 2.95 percent increase for credit and debit card payments.
Online checks will be an extra $1.95 for each transaction.
According to Elizabeth Schafer, the Finance Manager with the City, this comes as electronic payments grow, "-we noticed that the card fees keep going up as they gain in popularity so to offset that expense.. it's a common practice for municipalities to charge a convenience fee."
However Cindy DeEmedio who has lived in Lewes for 23 years said that the fee is excessive, "I mean it's terribly convenient to be able to do it online or electronically but to be punished for the ease of that - I just feel like it's the cost of doing business and the city is a business.."
Bills like these can be paid in person with cash or check at City Hall or put into the drop box in front of City Hall to avoid the extra charges.