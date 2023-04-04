New Damage Uncovered From Sussex County Tornado

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - As people continue to pick up the pieces left after a tornado ravaged the county, more damage is being uncovered daily.
Clint Parker, owner of Green Acre Farms, is dealing with a damaged barn, a broken chicken coop and a lot of debris. Him and his family own in total more than 100 acres of land in Greenwood.
"The woods just look like toothpicks...all the trees are trashed in the back of the woods there," Parker said.
Parker said he is glad the damage wasn't worse. Many of his neighbors are facing severe damage to their homes.
Just down the road from Parker's house, one farm is facing damage to their irrigation systems. The owner told WRDE he hasn't even started to assess the full damage because he is dealing with additional damage to his home.
People like Tom Murphy said he was grateful that he has his life.
"I dodged a bullet. The tornado looks like it came 75 yards from my house and then through the woods," he said.
The Delaware Emergency Management said it is still in the early stages of assessing the damage and working with Sussex County to provide support and resources for people in need.