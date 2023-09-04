DOVER, Del. - A new bill introduced in Delaware aims to ensure that websites, apps and other online platforms verify the age of visitors before sharing explicit content that could harm minors.
This content is further described in the bill as any description or representation of nudity or sexual conduct that appeals to the interest of minors. It also includes material that "is patently offensive to prevailing standards in the adult community as a whole with respect to what is suitable material for minors" and is "lacking in serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value for minors."
House Bill 265, modeled after similar laws in other states, is an act to amend Delaware code. If passed, this bill would require that website visitors be verified as 18 or older before knowingly sharing this material on their websites. The bill says this could be done through age verification databases among other methods.
Parents and guardians of a minor whose age isn't verified can take legal action. Companies that violate these rules would face a $250 fine for each violation. They also could be held responsible for harm caused to a child and have to pay legal fees. Internet service providers, like Comcast or Verizon, would not be held responsible under these rules.