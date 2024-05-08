DOVER, Del. - In a bid to enhance the safety and accountability of childcare facilities, Sen. Kyle Evans Gay (D - District 5) introduced three bills on Wednesday. These legislative measures aim to reassure families about the safety standards of childcare services and improve state oversight.
Senate Joint Resolution 7 proposes a shift toward digitization by directing the Delaware Department of Education to establish an electronic childcare licensing record system and a registry of childcare professionals by June 1, 2026. This system will streamline the application process for new and existing providers and include critical data tracking such as enrollment, capacity, and waiting lists.
Senate Bill 294 continues efforts to integrate the Office of Child Care Licensing into the Department of Education by eliminating the existing salary schedule for childcare licensing specialists, supervisors, and administrators. It would allow the department to compensate Office of Child Care Licensing staff equitably with the rest of the department.
Senate Bill 295 focuses on strengthening the vetting process for hiring childcare professionals by requiring comprehensive service letters from prospective employees. These letters would be required to include details of any previous concerns regarding the candidate's suitability to work with children, along with any disciplinary actions they might have faced.
The bills have all been assigned to the Senate Education Committee.