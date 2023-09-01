Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level is expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Tidal areas in the Delaware counties of Sussex and Kent. * WHEN...From 8:00 PM this evening until 2:00 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There should be no additional issues with tidal flooding after tonight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 01/11 PM 7.0 1.3 1.2 Minor 02/12 PM 6.5 0.8 0.9 None 03/12 AM 6.3 0.6 0.8 None 03/01 PM 6.2 0.5 0.6 None 04/01 AM 5.6 -0.1 0.6 None Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 01/11 PM 6.3 1.7 0.9 Minor 02/11 AM 5.7 1.0 0.6 None 02/11 PM 5.6 1.0 0.5 None 03/12 PM 5.5 0.8 0.4 None 04/12 AM 5.0 0.3 0.3 None &&