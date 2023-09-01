DELAWARE - Senate Bill 86, which was signed in to law by Delaware Governor John Carney last June, is now in effect as of Sept. 1.
The Delaware Department of Transportation says that the law requires anyone who receives a new motorcycle endorsement to wear both a helmet and eye protection for two years after they receive the endorsement. They say this also applies to passengers.
According to the department, every adult riding on a motorcycle is already required to have a helmet in their possession and wear eye protection while moving. The requirement to wear them was already in effect for bikers under 19, and anyone with a temporary motorcycle instruction permit. The state says those with the permits can not carry any passengers.
The department says anyone who violates the new law will be assessed a civil penalty.
“We know helmets save lives and prevent serious head injuries. We know a quarter of all motorcycle accidents that occurred last year involved a newly endorsed rider,” shared Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. “By requiring this group to take extra precautions and wear a helmet we’re able to help keep Delawareans safer.”
“It’s our responsibility to keep Delawareans safe,” said Governor Carney. “This legislation, along with the current activities and protection measures, will save lives.”
“Seeing the increase in fatalities on our roadways each week is heart-wrenching. This new law will help protect riders when they are their most vulnerable,” added Amy Anthony, Director of the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles.
The department says 19 states and the District of Columbia currently require all motorcyclists to wear a helmet, and as of Aug. 30, 2023, there are over 22.1k registered motorcycles in Delaware.