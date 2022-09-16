GEORGETOWN, Del.- John Bolton says he was a good friend of 38-year-old Paul McCarter who was murdered after being attacked with a baseball bat.
"It's a real shame," Bolton said.
Bolton says McCarter cared about everyone around him.
"He was nice, outgoing," Bolton added. "He helped a lot of people and for the tragedy that happened and stuff it was real messed up."
Luis Hernandez who runs Higher Ground Outreach Inc. and helps those who live in tent city says he was by McCarter's bedside until his family from Tennessee arrived.
"When I saw him, I remember walking through the door and pausing for a second," Hernandez said. "Just kind of took my breath away a little bit, but then I knew that my business there was to make sure he knew that we loved him and people cared about him."
McCarter's organs were harvested and donated to five people who needed them.
Kevin Shorter who was also homeless was arrested and is now facing murder charges.
According to court documents, surveillance footage revealed that Shorter was in the Royal Farms parking lot for 50 minutes before the attack. Both he and McCarter entered the bathroom and had a brief conversation.
That's when documents say Shorter struck McCarter thirteen times in the head and face.
Jim Martin at The Shepherd's Office says Shorter attended bible study there for the first time two days after the attack.
"Kevin was here at our bible study so we know Kevin very well," Martin said. "Twenty-four years old. Sweetheart of a guy. I mean you would never think he would be capable of doing something like that."
Neither Martin nor police say they know the motive for this attack.
Shorter was originally charged with attempted murder but that will change now that McCarter has died.