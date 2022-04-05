DEWEY BEACH, Del.- WRDE submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to learn more about Dewey Beach police's role in the incident.
Results of the request show how Dewey police were staffed during Starboard's opening weekend. Invoices from the Starboard show one officer was on duty on Thursday March 17 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Friday March 18 from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Two officers were on duty on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
It was after 1 a.m. on March 19 when Starboard employees notified Dewey Beach Police that someone left the restaurant with a gun. Before 2:30 a.m., police were alerted that the man, later identified as Rodney K. Robinson II of Milford, had returned
Delaware State Police say Robinson ran from the restaurant down Saulsbury Street and a Dewey Beach police officer fired a single shot, hitting Robinson. He later died at the hospital.
Starboard's opening weekend was the first special duty for Dewey Beach Police this year. Delaware State Police stopped doing special duty assignments during the pandemic.
We also obtained training records for Dewey Beach police officers from last year. According to those documents, officers went through a variety of training courses including everything from first aid to report writing. Six officers each completed recertification on the use of tasers and instructor training on the Bolawrap, a non-lethal device designed to take a person to the ground. The documents also show some Dewey officers underwent de-escalation training taught by a retired Delaware State trooper. All Dewey officers undergo firearms training.
The names of all Dewey officers were redacted from the documents. The name of the officer who shot Robinson has not been made public.
Delaware State Police says there is no new information regarding the investigation of the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Delaware State Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers.