New Development In Long Neck Moves Forward

LONG NECK, Del.- A long discussed new development in Long Neck is moving forward.
The Baywood Garden apartment complex would bring 13 four-story buildings to Long Neck Road.
The development would also bring an indoor and outdoor pool and a clubhouse.
But not every neighbor is thrilled with the idea. Lee Slater, a neighbor who lives nearby, says he was disappointed with the news.
"We came down here to retire," he said. "A lot of us along here (his neighborhood) are retirees. So suddenly to bring this, the city to us was not something that we were looking forward to."
According to a county spokesperson, the developer will now have to get various approvals and permits from various state agencies, such as DelDOT and the fire marshal before it can receive final approval.