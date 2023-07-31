New development proposed on Zoar Road

GEORGETOWN, Del.- A new development has been proposed to be built near Zoar Road.
The development, called Raley Farm, is proposed to be built off of Zoar road, Gravel Hill road and Lawson road, and would add 646 homes to the area.
According to the developer, the neighborhood would be an "active adults community", aimed to house people of retirement age. They went on to say that a community like this is needed as more retirees move to the First State.
The developer also says the original plan was to have over 700 homes, but plans were scaled back to preserve older trees on the land that's over 300 acres.
But nearby neighbor Paul Anapa says this many homes would be too much.
"You heard rumors, but I didn't know what's going to happen so quick," he said. "They're building everywhere, you know, the deer are disappearing... it's not like it was."
The Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission is hosting a public hearing on Raley Farm on August 24.