DELAWARE - Starting Aug. 14, Sussex County drivers can expect inspection and maintenance changes that will impact the registration of their vehicles. Inspection and maintenance regulations in Delaware were revised by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control in January in an attempt to reduce emissions and improve air quality.
There are currently more than one million vehicles registered in Delaware, with over 320,000 registered in Sussex County. These will have new regulations to abide by, some of which are already in place in the other two counties.
Now, vehicles in Sussex County from 1996 to 2007 that weigh up to 8,500 pounds according to the manufacturer's gross vehicle weight rating must have an on-board diagnostic II test. This test involves a plug inserted from a computer into a vehicle's dashboard to download information about the performance of its emissions system. The same test must also be applied to vehicles in model year 2008 and newer with a manufacturer's weight up to 14,000 pounds. The average SUV weighs between about 3,000 to 6,000 pounds.
Vehicles from 1995 and older will require a curb idle and gas cap test in all three counties, and stricter penalties for removing or modifying the emission control system will be in place.
Motorists can renew up to 90 days before expiration and are encouraged to do so early, especially if they expect their car could need repairs. More information about the changes can be found on dmv.de.gov.