MILTON, DE - A new support office for people with down syndrome and their families, opened its doors Thursday (Jan. 25th) in Milton. A grand opening event was held to celebrate.
Located on Meadowview Drive the goal of this new facility is to be a resource that can promote community involvement, provide education, and advocate for people with down syndrome.
Previously families have had to travel to the Down Syndrome Association of Delaware office in Newark to have access to this type of help. Now this new location in Milton will make it easier for people in southern Delaware to take advantage of these resources.
One family that attended the grand opening told CoastTV "We are very excited. We normally travel to events in Newark. And so we're excited to have something closer to home. We're excited about the opportunities."
Thursday's opening date was well ahead of the initial planned schedule. According to the DSA of DE a number of individuals, groups, and a federal grant from the American Rescue Plan helped speed things up.