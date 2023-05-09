REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A new job opportunities dashboard from Rehoboth Beach Main Street has been launched to help people looking for jobs get connected with businesses in downtown that are hiring.
Rehoboth Beach Main Street is a nonprofit comprised of merchants and residents who work to promote the downtown as a year-round beach town with a full calendar of events and restaurants and retail that offer economic benefits to the community.
Jobs posted often include work in hotels, shops, spas, art galleries, restaurants, entertainment venues, and more. The job search page can be found at www.downtownrb.com/opportunities.