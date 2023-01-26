New Electric Car Charging Stations Coming to Delaware

LEWES, Del.- "The car of the future" is here, electric cars.
But as of today, some electric car drivers say something is missing.
Carolyn Briskman who travels to Sussex county often said, "In Delaware the beach areas definitely need more stations before summer."
The call was heard and through a grant DNREC will build a total of 14 electric charging stations in Delaware, five in Sussex county.
The recent push for electric cars is for a big reason, Susan Love, who works for the Climate Sustainability Program at DNREC said, "Transportation is the largest single source of greenhouse gas emissions in the state, those are the emissions that are driving climate change. Climate change has big effects in Sussex county, climate change is responsible for sea level rise and increased coastal flooding, which impacts our tourism industry."
Some locals like Lynne Ferguson think more planning is needed for electric cars to really be successful, she said, "Need to look back at what history has taught us about transportation and realize that is going electric. The solution or another problem and I see possibly being another problem, because we haven't thought it through."
While others say if you build it, they will come like Logan Leisure who said, "So yeah, if we had a few more stations around people would probably be more likely to buy an electric car."
DNREC said the new electric car charging stations will be all purpose, they are made for all electric car types, not just Tesla. The new charging stations will also give electric car drivers en-route and neighborhood charging opportunities.
DNREC hopes to get the charging stations up and running by late Winter 2023 or early 2024.