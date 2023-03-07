New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Draw Mixed Opinions

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Twelve new electric vehicle charging station have been added at the Royal Farms, drawing mixed opinions from the public.
For some people like Lauren Levy, electric vehicles mean convenience.
"I just had to pull in, plug it in, it's already connected. I don't have to pay anybody. I don't have to do anything. I just sit there," Levy said.
Levy is a big advocate of more charging stations.
"Having more options makes it that much more convenient," she said.
The state of Delaware has been pushing initiatives to make electric driving easier for all Delawareans. Last year, Governor John Carney announced that Delaware will join 13 other states in adopting California’s Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) regulations, providing drivers looking to purchase an electric vehicle with more choices at Delaware dealerships.
Some people said they don't think adding more charging stations will make EV's any more accessible.
"It's impossible. Not only do we not have the infrastructure, people can't afford it," John Barton said.
Recent polling from Ragnar Research Partners showed that many Delawareans feel similarly to Barton. The polling showed a majority of voters oppose a ban on the sale of new cars that are powered by gasoline and that would only allow sale of new electric cars, especially Republican voters. High costs, not having a sufficient number of charging stations, and environmental harm from batteries are the main concerns.
Regardless of pressure from the state, both Levy and Barton said they are set in their ways.