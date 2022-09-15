New Evidence Contributes to the Pony Mystery of Chincoteague and Assateague Island

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. - The mystery of how the Chincoteague and Assateague ponies came to the island has been told for years. New research shows that some of the myths might be true.
Legend has it that the ponies of Chincoteague and Assateague Island came from a shipwreck of a Spanish galleon off of the coast of Virginia. While the legend has been told for years, it is not until recently that research has provided evidence for the theory.
A postgraduate researcher of archeology from the University of Florida says his finding was the result of analyzing cow teeth from a site in Puerto Real. Except one of the teeth was that of a horse.
"Investigating further it also showed that, the fact that Chincoteague ponies are closely related to Spanish colonial horses shows that the Spanish didn't only focus in the Caribbean region in these early days of colonization but also exploring their options in the mid Atlantic region, which is by Virginia for example." said Nicolas Delsol.
People come to Chincoteague and Assateague Island for the horses and after hearing how the myth of how they got here might be true, they're even more excited.
"I think it's great, I'm glad I moved from New York and I came down here and visiting first and moving here and I find that that's one of the things that kind of draw me to the beach and places like this is and I just love history so it's all apart of it." said local Mary Beth Berenguer.
Although some still aren't convinced.
"I mean, nobody really knows for sure, but it wouldn't surprise me in the least." said vacationer Mike Raynack.
To read the research article, go to journals.plos.org.