Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding will occur around the times of high tide through much of this week, especially along the shores of Rehoboth Bay, Indian River Inlet Bay, and Little Assawoman Bay. The greatest impacts due to minor inundation of flood prone roadways will likely occur around the morning high tides. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 05/04 PM 4.9 0.2 2.0 None 06/05 AM 6.4 1.8 2.0 Minor 06/06 PM 5.0 0.3 1.9 None 07/06 AM 6.6 2.0 1.9 Minor 07/07 PM 5.3 0.7 1.9 None 08/07 AM 6.5 1.8 1.5 Minor &&