LEWES, Del. - Effective April 1, there will be a new fare schedule for the Cape May-Lewes Ferry. With the adoption of Resolution 24-02, Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) Commissioners say that there will be a decrease in passenger fares by $1 for children ages six to thirteen in-season.
Along with the decrease in child passenger fares, commissioners also approved the following:
- Increase for in-season car and motorcycle fares by $1 for standard size, $2 for cars between 25 and 44 feet and $3 for those greater than 46 feet.
- Increase in shuttle fares of $2.
- Increase in the existing “No Show” fee from $10 to $26.
- Addition of a $2 handling fee for “show-go” car travel.
- Implements of an optional Priority Boarding fee of $5 to allow guests the option of priority staging for earlier boarding and disembarkation. The DRBA says that this does not affect the current procedure for VIP and or mobility-impaired guests.
According to the DRBA, the changes are designed to improve farebox recovery, decrease the cost for families over time and offer preferential fare treatment for multi-trip customers.
“After considering all public comments at our virtual presentation, we believe these modifications are reasonable and will create more multi-trip transactions while generating additional revenue for the Ferry system,” said Heath Gehrke, Director of Ferry Operations.
The DRBA says that passenger fares will not increase this year and that the Cape May-Lewes Ferry will continue to offer discounts for seniors, members of the military and first responders, as well as regular free travel for children under 6 years old and free for those aged six to 13 years during the off-season.