FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - The Mayor and Town Council have named Michael Morrissey to the police chief position. Mayor Natalie Magdeburger says his resume is just what the town needs to make its portion of Coastal Highway safer.
Morrissey has 33 years of law enforcement experience, first at the Wilmington Police Department and then at Amtrak Police. He has been coming to Fenwick Island for 20 years. Now he's here to stay as Chief of Police.
"You will see me at the businesses, out on the streets," Morrissey says.
Morrissey says community policing will be a focus of his administration, but he's prioritizing speed and crosswalk enforcement to keep people safe from the beach to the bayside of Coastal Highway.
"Our department is not here to ambush anybody and give the town a reputation as a speed trap, but we have to increase safety," Morrissey says.
Morrissey's term comes after a controversial departure when the town chose not to renew the contract of former Chief John Devlin.
Devlin declined an interview saying that lawyers are involved, but he told CoastTV News, "It's not over yet."
Meanwhile, Mayor Natalie Magdeburger says the truth is on the town's side.
"I believe the town will be exonerated from these allegations and that's what they are right now, an attempt to sway an election," Magdeburger says.
Morrissey says he wishes Devlin well and is hoping for a smooth transition.
"I would like to thank him for his service for the past 23 years," Morrissey says.
Chief Michael Morrissey starts September 1, 2023. He says seven officers will serve underneath him.