New Funding & Big Changes Coming for Milford Museum

MILFORD, Del. - The Milford museum is receiving $8,000 from the Collections Assessment for Preservation Program and $700,000 from the state's Bond Bill.
The museum is overflowing and plans to use the newly acquired funds to expand and renovate.
Edna Gibbs says she looks forward to seeing the improved museum and all of the attention it will bring to Milford, "It's going to draw people! Tourists are going to love it, but the locals will love it even more."
An extension will be added on the left side of the building and more storage space will come with an expanded basement.
"It will be a place for us to be able to have meetings, we can have lecture series. We can have different programing that we couldn't do prior here because all of our space is taken up by exhibits." said Museum Operations Manager Nicole Rogers.
The museum is currently housed in what was a post office from 1910 to 1960.
Both the inside and outside will be assessed with the funds from Collections Assessment for Preservation Program (CAP).
"Now the building assessor will mostly be focusing on how to better the building for collections preservation and the collection assessor will be focusing on the collections themselves." said Rogers.
While there is no date yet for construction to start, the museum says they're excited to get growing with the city.