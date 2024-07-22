FRUITLAND, Md. - Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County had a grand opening for its second ReStore in Fruitland on July 11.
Hundreds of customers visited the ReStore, enjoying sales, giveaways and free food and drinks.
Wicomico Habitat ReStore Director, Lee Wise, said the event was a huge success with over 500 items being purchased in the one day. According to Wise, the ReStore funds Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County's mission of ensuring everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home.
This summer, Wicomico Habitat will begin building two homes simultaneously on Grace Street in Salisbury. In both the Salisbury and Fruitland ReStore, donations of gently used furniture, houseware, appliances and small items are accepted.