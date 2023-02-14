DORCHESTER COUNTY - Another home on the Thompson Farm, the birthplace of American abolitionist Harriet Tubman, has been discovered by archaeologists. This follows an announcement from April 2021 on the discovery of the home of Ben Ross, Tubman's father.
Along with a brick foundation the excavation also revealed hundreds of artifacts, including a West African spirit cache. Found during excavations last year, the cache included a glass heart-shaped perfume bottle stopper, a white ceramic dish, and a copper alloy button. Enslaved people are believed to have placed the cache in front of the home's fireplace to protect occupants from negative spirits.
Officials believe that the newly discovered home used to belong to Jerry Manokey, an enslaved overseer or middleman who worked between enslaved laborers and the master. At one time, more than 40 enslaved people lived on Thompson Farm. Dr. Julie Schablitsky, chief archaeologist with the Maryland Department of Transportation, has been working with her team for more than two years to find the homes of enslaved people on the property.
"This discovery is further validation of why Maryland is 'The Most Powerful Underground Railroad Storytelling Destination in the World,' a distinction that builds on the remarkable history of our state," said Maryland Commerce Acting Secretary Kevin Anderson. "Through her powerful legacy, Tubman inspires thousands to visit Maryland each year to learn more about her life here, and in turn, the money those visitors spend helps to create new opportunities for the people and businesses of Maryland's Eastern Shore."
Partnerships between local, state, and federal agencies have led to the international recognition of the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center and the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway.
"Harriet Tubman's birthplace is sacred ground and this discovery is part of our ongoing commitment to preserve the legacy of those who lived here," said Maryland Gov. Wes Moore. "The find reveals untold stories of the past that help us both understand the history we share and inspire us to make a better future."
The new findings will soon be on display at the visitor center, which has a series of events on Saturdays in February to honor Tubman during Black History Month.