MILTON, Del. - Delaware State Police is asking for the public’s help in locating two vehicles involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on Harbeson Road early Friday morning.
Troopers are looking for a silver car with moderate front-end damage and a smaller white SUV with minor front-end damage or damage to the undercarriage. According to the agency, both vehicles were last seen driving north on Harbeson Road after the crash.
Local Lin Martin said it was disheartening to hear about this happening so close to home.
"It's just the way the traffic and traffic patterns are out there," he said.
The investigation remains ongoing. Troopers are asking witnesses or anyone who might have more information to call Master Corporal K. Argo at 302-703-3264. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.