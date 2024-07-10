EASTON, Md. - A new web-based interface that allows easy access to traffic data from local law enforcement agencies from 2018 to present has been announced for the Town of Easton.
This new interface is known as the Easton Interactive Traffic Dashboard (EITD). According to the Easton Police Department, the EITD allows access to all types of traffic incidents and can organize data based on the type of accident you are looking for.
Police said the dashboard was designed as a tool for residence, along with being a significant addition to the Strategic Highway Safety Plan (SHSP) which is currently being developed in Easton.
The SHSP was made by Ron Engle from Virginia law enforcement. Engle has worked closely with Easton Chief of Police Alan Lowrey to create the SHSP. Lowrey has a great vision for this new dashboard.
"From my experience in law enforcement and municipal government, I know that how the Town envisions people safely traveling in our town, should drive the Town’s decisions in many other areas," Lowrey said. "We need a strategic transportation plan to identify our goals and help us make consistent decisions for Easton."
The interactive traffic dashboard is now live and available for public use.