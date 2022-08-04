REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Revive Drip Bar opened in the Forgotten Mile Memorial Day Weekend. A variety of IV infusions and vitamin shots aim to re-hydrate customers and keep them healthy.
Being located down the street from the Dewey Beach bar scene, the owners thought they'd attract a lot of customers trying to cure hangovers, but that actually only makes up a third of their clientele. Tania Pritz and Matt McKinnis say most customers come to Revive to boost their health with shots of Vitamin B12, Biotin, Lipo B and more.
The business says these services are fit to help people re-hydrate and recover from the sun, exercise and other causes of fatigue.
"When you get vitamin IV, you get 100 percent absorption instead of when you do it orally, you're only maybe gutting 30 percent of that, so it's much more efficient for your body to get it IV wise," McKinnis says.
"This is not a substitution for medical treatment," Pritz says. "We are not a medical facility. It's a totally different model. If you're sick, you need to go to a doctor or a hospital. This is something you can do to stay healthy."
Registered nurses administer the shots and IV's at Revive and a medical director oversees the operation.
Pritz and McKinnis say they'll even go to the customers if they're interested in having a vitamin infusion party at their Bachelor or Bachelorette parties or other events.
Revive doesn't take insurance, but it does accept health savings plans. Memberships are available for customers who want to come on a regular basis.
