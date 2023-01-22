DELAWARE -
The Department of Education released the Delaware K-12 mathematics framework on Friday, January 20, defining effective and equitable math systems in the state, and providing education leaders with direction and resources to provide all students with a great education.
According to the Delaware Department of Education, Delaware is only the second state, after New Mexico, to release a statewide mathematics framework grounded in high quality instructional materials and professional learning.
The Delaware Department of Education says that some key components of the new framework include using high-quality and grade-appropriate materials, professional development for teachers, and engaging families and community partners.