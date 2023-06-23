SALISBURY, Md.- A new K9 is joining the Salisbury Police Department.
Zanzi will be the fifth K9 in the unit. Zanzi will be handled by Police Officer First Class Daniel Derasmo.
“We are incredibly excited to have K9 Zanzi join our K9 unit at the Salisbury Police Department. Now, with four K9 officers, we have a solid and well rounded team to help support and protect the residents of Salisbury,” said Mayor Jack Heath. “I love when current residents have such a strong tie to their past, such as with Police Officer First Class Derasmo. I am looking forward to initiatives, like the K9 unit, continuing to grow at the Salisbury Police Department.”
Derasmo has had the goal of becoming a K9 officer to follow in his grandfather's footsteps.
Ronald Boos was a member of the United States Air Force. During his service, Officer Boos transitioned from pilot to military police officer to a K9 handler.
Salisbury officers and K9's partner to protect the city by searching for missing people, apprehending suspects, or finding evidence and/or contraband.