DOVER, Del. -Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) now have the attention of the Delaware General Assembly. On Monday, Sen. Russ Huxtable (D - District 6) who represents the Lewes area, introduced an amendment to Delaware's Code related to Housing.
The change calls for removing requirements related to the size of single-family homes. This also includes ADUs. Lewes officials have been debating ADUs and look at them as a way to deal with the city's affordable housing issue. The city has been reviewing changes that could increase the under 800 square foot limit on smaller homes.