tiny home
(AP Photo/Ben Margot)

DOVER, Del. -Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) now have the attention of the Delaware General Assembly. On Monday, Sen. Russ Huxtable (D - District 6) who represents the Lewes area, introduced an amendment to Delaware's Code related to Housing.

The change calls for removing requirements related to the size of single-family homes. This also includes ADUs. Lewes officials have been debating ADUs and look at them as a way to deal with the city's affordable housing issue. The city has been reviewing changes that could increase the under 800 square foot limit on smaller homes.

Also part of the amendment is determining additional parking spaces for people living in ADUs. In Lewes, the current policy is one parking space. 
 
Because this piece of legislation could affect municipal charters in the state, it does require a 2/3 vote to pass. It is now being reviewed in the Senate's Housing and Land Use Committee. 