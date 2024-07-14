WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Maryland is set to reveal a new license plate design that gives a nod to its famous Chesapeake Bay. The new plates will be revealed July 23 in the Assateague State Park.
The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA), Maryland Coastal Bays Program and the Chesapeake Bay Trust are partnering up for an event to unveil the crab centric design.
The local community will gather to learn more about the redesign and its impact in protecting and preserving Maryland's natural resources and waterways.
The event will be at the Assateague State Park Living Shoreline. Members of the press are invited to an exclusive first look at the new license plates. Following the reveal, the plates will be available to the public.
The event will include interactive activities to engage in the bay including education on horseshoe crabs, terrapins, restoration practices and more. The event is set to begin at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.