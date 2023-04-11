New License Year Begins in Dewey Beach Amid Fee Increase

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY THIS EVENING... A combination of low relative humidity, gusty westerly winds, and dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread with any potential fire starts this afternoon across New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and the eastern shores of Maryland. Minimum relative humidity values this afternoon will range from 20 to 25 percent across the region. Winds will be sustained from 10 to 15 mph with gusts around 20 to 25 mph, highest around mid to late afternoon. Fine fuel moisture may be somewhat of a limiting factor, mainly across southern New Jersey, due to rainfall last Friday. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and eduction, please visit your state's forestry or environmental protection website.