New License Year Begins in Dewey Beach Amid Fee Increase

DEWEY BEACH, Del,- Businesses are beginning a new licensing year with increased fees for licenses.
In March, Dewey Beach Commissioners voted to increase business licensing fees by 28 percent. It is the first time fees have been increased in 12 years.
Jason Fruchtman, Owner of Jeremiah's Beach Party, said he welcome the change if the money is put toward improvements.
"Any little thing that makes the town better. We are all about here," he said.
Dewey Beach Commissioner Paul Bauer said the extra money will go toward salary competitiveness for police officers and lifeguards, in addition to town-wide improvement projects.
"You have to pay your police well, and I am a big proponent of that. We have to keep the town safe. Not just on the streets but also on the beach," Bauer said.
Restaurants must complete an application each year and submit with payment.
All other businesses that are renewing their license may do so through the town's online payment portal.
New businesses looking to operate for the 2023-2024 license year may apply online.