DOVER, Del. - The Office of the Marijuana Commissioner, responsible for overseeing the state's recreational marijuana industry, announced new regulations for review on Monday.
The office says these regulations include sections related to testing, sampling, waste, disposal, appeals, variances, and fee schedules.
An informal comment period for these regulations is open until March 29, with the intention of adopting them in July. Additionally, the commissioner will begin accepting licensing applications in September.
The Office of the Marijuana Commissioner was established by the Delaware Marijuana Control Act. Robert Coup was appointed by Gov. John Carney at the beginning of summer 2023 to take on the position. The position aims to ensure public health, prevent underage use, and generate tax revenue while fostering an equitable and competitive market that prioritizes consumer welfare and public safety.
The regulation drafts can be found at https://omc.delaware.gov/index.shtml?dc=regulations-review. Comments can be submitted by emailing OMC@delaware.gov.