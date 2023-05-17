New Master Plan In The Works For Delaware Coastal Airport

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The winds of change are blowing at Delaware Coastal Airport. The airport is looking into multiple projects like a new airplane hangar, repaving the runway and building a parallel taxi way for the runway.
The airport is also looking to expand the current runway from 5,500 feet to 6,123 feet.
Airports across the country have master plans to anticipate how the airport will change over the years and to help anticipate growth. Airport director Robert Bryant says it is time to update the master plan.
"The master plan basically looks at the anticipated operations, aircraft operations that will be occurring at an airport over a 20 year period, and what infrastructure is going to be necessary to accommodate that forecasted growth," he said. "We're at the point now where we're ready to submit to the Federal Aviation Administration."
We asked Bryant is these changes could allow for commercial flights to land at the airport. He said the airport current could support a commercial airliner landing on its' runway, but it is the up to the airline itself to land there. He says he does not think it's likely that commercial airlines will be landing at Delaware Coastal Airport any time soon.
The timeline and cost for these proposed projects are still up in the air. Bryant says if these projects are approved by the FAA, most of the funding will come from the FAA.