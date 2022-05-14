LEWES, Del. - Andrew Williams won the City Of Lewes Mayoral Election by 471 votes. The City of Lewes Municipal Election was held Saturday in Lewes City Hall, with the position of mayor up for grabs.
The candidates included incumbent mayor Ted Becker (414 votes), deputy mayor Andrew Williams, and Ric Moore (238 votes).
Polls closed at 6:00 pm. Andrew Williams won the election with a total of 471 votes. A total of 1,123 votes were cast, 887 in person on election day and 236 by absentee ballot.
Lewes has a total of 1,484 registered voters.