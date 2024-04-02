MILFORD, Del.- Milford City Council has given its nod to a massive development called Red Cedar Farm.
The development will bring 199 houses to Bucks and Cedar Neck Roads.
The developer, Schell Brothers, originally planned to build 200 homes- but that was before an archaeological review of the land discovered an old cemetery on one of the plots earmarked for a house.
"It's not common, but we have seen it before," said Schell Brothers land development director Tim Green.
"I've developed a several dozens of communities over the years in my career, and I think this is the second or the third time that I've discovered a burial ground on the on the property."
Green said the plan is to simply build around the cemetery and leave it alone. The company also plans to put a marker at the site to commemorate the dead buried there, though it is not entirely clear who is buried there or how old the graves are. There are also no headstones or graves visible in the ground.
Some people voiced concerns with the project at a March 25 public hearing, but the developer has received all the necessary requirements and approvals in order to break ground.
Green said the company is excited to start building, and hopes to begin in the coming months.