MILFORD, Del.– In a decision resonating with community pride, Milford School District has announced that the longstanding "Milford Middle School" name will grace the new school facility set to open in August 2025. This decision was finalized after extensive consultations with the naming committee and approval from the Milford Board of Education.
The district says the board's choice to retain the Milford Middle School title reflects a deep-seated respect for the history and traditions of the district.
"Milford Middle School has been a cornerstone of the community for decades, nurturing generations of students and fostering a culture of academic excellence, inclusivity, and respect," a statement on the district's website reads. "The name holds significance not only for alumni but also for current students, staff, and our wider district-community."
The district expressed gratitude towards all stakeholders involved in the naming process.
For further updates on the progress of the new Milford Middle School, visit the district's official website.