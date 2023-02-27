New Milford Traffic Pattern To Start The Morning Of February 28th

MILFORD, Del.- Keep an eye out for a traffic change the morning of February 28th, Milford drivers.
The planned four-way stop conversion of the intersections of Causey Avenue and South Walnut Street and Southeast Front Street and South Walnut Street will turn to stop signs and signals at 6 a.m. February 28th.
The city says the change will help traffic flow as numerous road projects go underway. This has been in the works since October. This project will be in a testing phase for about a year, with the end goal of making the change permeant. If the intersection change does not go well, Micheal Svaby with Milford Public Works says the city will look into other options.
This project is being handled by the city and not DelDOT. Svaby told WRDE that there is no safety concerns at the intersection, and this will help cars move through the downtown area more efficiently.
Along with the four-way stop conversion, Southwest Front Street will also be changing to a two-way street to prepare for a future replacement of the Southwest Front Street bridge.
The city is looking for feedback on the traffic changes. You can submit your comment here.