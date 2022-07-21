DOVER, De– The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is announcing the state’s second and third cases of the monkeypox virus (MPX). Both cases are considered probable pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
This week, DPH received test results showing that a 46-year-old Sussex County man tested positive for MPX. The patient did not report any travel, and first reported symptoms on July 18. DPH is working to contact the patient to inform them about treatment options and interview them to obtain a list of possible contacts.
Additionally, DPH received test results this week showing that a 25-year-old Kent County man tested positive for MPX. The patient did not report any travel, and first reported symptoms on July 14. The patient has been advised to self-isolate until lesions have fallen off and new skin appears.
“The overall risk to the public is low and remains low,” said DPH Interim Director Dr. Rick Hong. “MPX is transmitted through close intimate contact with individuals who have rashes or flu-like symptoms. We urge people to educate themselves about this rare disease, including how it is spread, and to help prevent exposure. DPH will continue to work with medical providers to screen and identify individuals for MPX testing. And we will prioritize our limited supply of vaccine for people who have been exposed to MPX for post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP).”
Currently, there is no specific treatment for the monkeypox virus infection; however, antivirals, can be prescribed. DPH has received a limited supply of the vaccine, which needs to be given in two doses 28 days apart. Those who are at the highest risk of exposure to the virus include:
· People who have been identified as a contact of someone with MPX
· People who are aware that one of their sexual partners in the past two weeks was diagnosed with MPX
· People who had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks in an area with known MPX
Until spring 2022, MPX cases were rare in the United States. Today, there are more than 2,300 cases nationwide, with Delaware announcing its first case on July 12, 2022, involving a 41-year-old New Castle County patient.