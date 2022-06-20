REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- A long time in the making, the Developing Artist Collaboration is pulling back the curtain on its newest commission. A colorful mural that tells the story of the historically African-American community of West Rehoboth, now covers the wall on Central and Malloy Street.
"We are here, we exist, and we have a lot offer in terms of rich history and a rich legacy," said Diaz Bonville with West Side New Beginnings.
DAC partnered with West Side New Beginnings to learn the history and stories of West Rehoboth Beach. Artist Terrance Vann brought those stories and memories to life through his mural.
"It is a personal connection. I know what it's like to live down here. I feel blessed and thankful that I can bring whatever talent I can provide to bring awareness and disperse some more pride and love for this community," said Vann.
The mural pays tribute to the Native American and African American history of this community. It has names of West Rehoboth families, maps, and portraits. Some are calling it the heart of West Rehoboth Beach.