LEWES, Del. - The construction of a new building that would home to a museum supporting the Lightship Overfalls could move forward tonight in a potential vote by Lewes' Parks and Recreation Commission. Members are expected to review plans calling for the removal of the existing shed situated between the ship and basketball courts along the canalfront. In its place, a 480 square foot building that would be home to additional museum exhibits and education space.
The building would be on land already leased to the Overfalls Foundation. The Overfalls site was dedicated along the canal front on June 14, 2011. It has been a reminder of the use of lightships along the Atlantic coast that began in the 19th century.
