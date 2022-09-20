New Nature Park in Ocean View to Come

OCEAN VIEW, Del. - A new nature park coming to Ocean View that is hoping to solve safety concerns.
Soon, four acres on the border of Ocean View and Frankford will be home to a new nature park. The park will become a reality thanks to the efforts of locals who pushed for a nature space of their own.
"It is certainly something that could have been developed and it's in such a location that at this right side of town where we really don't have a park or any amenities and there's also been a push for wanting some trails in that area." said Ocean View Town Manager Carol Houck.
Amenities at the park are going to include walking trails, picnic areas, and educational signage. The $500,000 project will be funded without a tax increase.
Houck said, "We were fortunate enough to have funding that's one-time funding. To support it, the town has American Rescue Fund Acts that's paying for half of it. The other half is coming from... we got a one-time grant from Sussex County from Excess Transfer Tax."
Off of Double Bridges Road is where the park is set to be and those surrounding the four acres say they're welcome to the idea since not much can be developed on the marsh land anyway.
"I mean the ground is probably not suited to develop so that would probably be the best use for it, yeah." said neighbor to the future park, Elbridge Murray.
Elbridge hopes the park will draw pedestrians and bikers to those trails and not the road.
Murray said, "The road is very busy now especially during the summer time and it's not a good situation. You just know sometime along the line, something is going to happen - I just thought that the odds would run out on somebody. I'm surprised that somebody hasn't been killed on this road."
Two birds the town hopes to kill with one stone.
"So during the prime season it's heavily traveled, a lot of bikers and walkers and of course vehicles." said Houck.
The project is not expected to begin development until 2023. For more information you can visit oceanviewde.gov.