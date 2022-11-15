New Non Profit Opens In Lewes

LEWES, Del.- An opening ceremony for people helping people. It is the grand opening of Unique Minds, Changing Lives Inc in Lewes.
This organization was started by Helena Gibbs, who saw a need in the world, in Sussex county and decided to do some thing about it, "The focus is in the Sussex county area right now and the homeless, it's out there severely and if we can help meet the needs before the weather gets really bad, that will be a good thing for us to do."
Employees sit with people in need to help them get back on their feet and offer resources; like providing clothes for children, anger management classes and financial literacy to name a few, classes that have changed lives.
Michael Upshur took some anger management classes through Unique Minds, Changing Lives Inc and it made a difference, "It changed my life completely where I used to have issues where I used to let things bother me. It just like they don't bother me because it really is focused on me not dealing with the issues, because that's the type of person I was. But once I started dealing with the issues, up front instead of keeping everything inside, everything works out a lot better."
At Unique Minds, Changing Lives they are giving people help now and in turn giving those people the tools to help others.
Marjorie Barnes took a financial class with the organization and she now works with them, running the food program, "It does a whole lot because I can help help the people who's in need if I see somebody hungry, I can, you know help them out with a helping hand and at the knee close or the cold, cold and if anybody needs something I can do it then I can take it further for them to be assist in whatever they need."