New Ordinance Would Streamline Lewes Voting

LEWES, Del. - Voting in Lewes is currently a two step registration process, one with the city and the other with the state of Delaware. A process that some locals say is one step too many.
"The people, that's what they want, a simple process.", Frankie Scibilia said that currently having to register twice for one election is unnecessary, since both registrations ask for the same information.
Lewes City Manager says that by streamlining the registration process, she hopes it will make it easier for voters who are eligible, including being able to vote here at City Hall.
"So I think that that is a benefit to the residents. It's also just consistency, the state maintains a voter registration and they have their process for ensuring everything is correct. So again, I think it's just one more way to make sure we're all on the same sheet of music." said Ann Marie Townshend.
Townshend, also says that streamlining registration would draw attention to the fact that not everyone with a Lewes zip code is eligible to vote in municipal elections.
"It makes it easier for people and eliminates the surprise on election day when people show up and find out they're ineligible to vote so I think it just makes it, it makes it more customer friendly for the people who vote in the elections." said Townshend.
The easiest way to know if you're eligible to vote in municipal elections is if your house number has less than five digits.
The City Council meeting starts at 6:30 pm and can be watched virtually at www.ci.lewes.de.us.