New Ordinance Would Streamline Lewes Voting

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...In Delaware, New Castle, Kent and Inland Sussex. In Maryland, Kent MD, Queen Annes, Talbot and Caroline. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&